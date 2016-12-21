No. 5 story of 2016: Goodbye to 'Dancing Queen'
Delaney Clements' courageous battle with a lethal form of brain cancer touched and inspired the community in 2016. Delaney lost her fight on March 21 at the age of 13. Delaney's musical hero, pop superstar Taylor Swift, surprised and delighted the girl with a visit to the Clements home a week before Christmas in 2015.
