No. 10 story of 2016: City green-lights Las Colonias Park

Construction crews work beneath plastic sheeting high above the ground as they build the new amphitheater at Las Colonias Park. The creation of an amphitheater at the lower downtown Grand Junction park is part of a park design that had been put on the back burner for decades, but the city of Grand Junction took a giant step forward on it this year, making their action on the park the 10th most-impactful story of 2016.

