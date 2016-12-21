Local briefs, Dec. 20, 2016
The three finalists are William DeFord, Michael Grattan III and Kevin Kennedy, all of Grand Junction. The three were nominated Friday by the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Dec 13
|Colorado
|1
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov 26
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Indian Propuganda on Youtube
|Oct '16
|Anonymous434
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC