Jones jury asks to hear recordings
Mesa County District Judge Brian Flynn today granted a request from jurors in the murder trial against Lester Jones "unfettered" access to recordings related to the case. The jury, which has been deliberating the case since last Wednesday, asked Flynn to hear a recording from law enforcement to Jones and voicemail recordings Jones allegedly left with Paige Birgfeld, a single mother of three children murdered in 2007 who ran an escort service in Grand Junction.
