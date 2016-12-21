First Draft: The Daily Sentinel's 2nd Christmas reflected both optimism and gloom
For many years on Christmas Eve, The Daily Sentinel has published Clement Clark Moore's poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas," better known as "The Night Before Christmas." But in 1894, the second Christmas the Sentinel existed and the first in which it paid much attention to the holiday, the newspaper published a different version of "The Night Before Christmas."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Dec 13
|Colorado
|1
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov 26
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Indian Propuganda on Youtube
|Oct '16
|Anonymous434
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC