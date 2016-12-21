Fire leaves family without a home

Fire leaves family without a home

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Smoke pouring out from the eaves casts a haze over the neighborhood as firefighters with Clifton Fire Protection District and Grand Junction Fire Department work a fire that seriously damaged a house at 344 Fourth St. in Clifton on Tuesday. The Western Colorado Chapter of the American Red Cross is offering assistance to house a Clifton family after their home sustained a major interior fire on Tuesday morning, according to the Clifton Fire Protection District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Dec 13 Colorado 1
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec 6 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
Indian Propuganda on Youtube Oct '16 Anonymous434 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,913

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC