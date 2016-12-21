Fire leaves family without a home

Smoke pouring out from the eaves casts a haze over the neighborhood as firefighters with Clifton Fire Protection District and Grand Junction Fire Department work a fire that seriously damaged a house at 344 Fourth St. in Clifton on Tuesday. The Western Colorado Chapter of the American Red Cross is offering assistance to house a Clifton family after their home sustained a major interior fire on Tuesday morning, according to the Clifton Fire Protection District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.