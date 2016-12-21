Death notices, Dec. 22, 2016

Survivors include one son, James of Grand Junction; one daughter, Bette Powell of The Villages, Florida; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Diane; six sons, Bill and Don, both of Salt Lake City, Thomas of Missoula, Montana, Robert and Kevin, both of Seeley Lake, Montana, and Kevin Herbig of Georgia; three daughters, Kimberely Kelley of Grand Junction, Brenda Lewis of Salt Lake City, and Kathy Herbig of Columbia Falls, Montana; 21 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.