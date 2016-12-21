Death notices, Dec. 19, 2016
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3076 E 1/2 Road. He is survived by one son, Carter of Grand Junction; his father, Steven of Paonia; his mother, Kathy Braslin of Grand Junction; one brother, Brad of Grand Junction; and four grandparents, Richard and Ann Braslin of Paonia, and Larry and Kathleen Roberts of Culdesac, Idaho.
