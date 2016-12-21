Death notices, Dec. 19, 2016

Death notices, Dec. 19, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3076 E 1/2 Road. He is survived by one son, Carter of Grand Junction; his father, Steven of Paonia; his mother, Kathy Braslin of Grand Junction; one brother, Brad of Grand Junction; and four grandparents, Richard and Ann Braslin of Paonia, and Larry and Kathleen Roberts of Culdesac, Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Dec 13 Colorado 1
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec 6 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov 26 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
Indian Propuganda on Youtube Oct '16 Anonymous434 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,209 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC