Cow hoofs it across town

A Grand Junction police officer waves his arms to drive a loose cow away from the impromptu roadblock across the driveway of 1610 Poplar Drive that officers created with patrol vehicles after trapping the animal in the fenced yard of the house Wednesday. The call first came in for a cow on the loose in the area of 26 Road and F 1/2 Road just before 3 p.m. The bovine trotted through the Hillcrest neighborhood, stopping traffic on North First Street and eluding police who tried to keep it out of roadways by waving their hands high.

