Cow hoofs it across town

Cow hoofs it across town

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A Grand Junction police officer waves his arms to drive a loose cow away from the impromptu roadblock across the driveway of 1610 Poplar Drive that officers created with patrol vehicles after trapping the animal in the fenced yard of the house Wednesday. The call first came in for a cow on the loose in the area of 26 Road and F 1/2 Road just before 3 p.m. The bovine trotted through the Hillcrest neighborhood, stopping traffic on North First Street and eluding police who tried to keep it out of roadways by waving their hands high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Dec 13 Colorado 1
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec 6 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
Indian Propuganda on Youtube Oct '16 Anonymous434 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC