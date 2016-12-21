Cops: Camera catches man stealing cam...

Cops: Camera catches man stealing cameras

Friday Dec 30

A Grand Junction man accused of stealing surveillance cameras from a surveillance-camera store early this year was arrested after being caught on the shop's own surveillance system. Joseph Michael Trujillo-Sanchez, 32, was initially charged with a single count of misdemeanor theft after the March 18 incident at Tri-Ed Distribution, 213 S. 15th St., which sells wholesale surveillance cameras and security systems.

