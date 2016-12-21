Cash Kiser, Who Died at 29, Slept on the Floor So Musicians Could Crash in His Bed
For every musician involved, there are people organizing in the background to make shows happen. Cash Kiser III, a 29-year-old music promoter who took his own life on Saturday, December 17, built the Grand Junction scene with the force of a dozen of those people in one.
