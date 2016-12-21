Burn ban on GJ council docket
Springtime air in the Grand Valley may be a little less smoky and backyard fires a little safer next year as the Grand Junction City Council is poised to change its outdoor burning ordinance. Councilors will officially decide on the changes at tonight's council meeting, but they previewed the ordinance language at Monday night's workshop meeting.
