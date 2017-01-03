Bombs found in suspect's garage

Bombs found in suspect's garage

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Seven years ago, Robert Del Johnson was accused of plotting a Columbine-like attack on Palisade High School and was arrested after being reported by a fellow student. Four years later, just after completing his sentence, Johnson was arrested again after his friends told law enforcement that he had threatened to build pipe bombs and "kill everyone."

