Blotter, Dec. 28, 2016

A 53-year-old Grand Junction man appeared in Mesa County court on Tuesday, advised on possible felony DUI charges as well as a charge that he beat his elderly mother during an altercation this week. Kevin Holland was issued a cash-only bond on the potential felony DUI charges, stemming from an arrest in July.

