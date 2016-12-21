Blotter, Dec. 20, 2016

A Clifton woman was arrested Saturday after a police officer witnessed her strangling a man with a string of Christmas lights and punching him in the back of his head. Florine Rose Sutton, 26, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and domestic violence, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, A deputy arrived in the 400 block of 32 1/8 Road on a report of a fight to find a woman later identified as Sutton attempting to strangle her husband and yelling at him to get out of her house, according to an arrest affidavit for Sutton.

