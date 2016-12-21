All eyes on river use this year, says retiring GJ water attorney
"Big river issues" are likely to dominate Colorado's water discussions in the coming years, said a Grand Junction water lawyer who is leaving his full-time practice. "We need to be paying attention to the whole river and making sure the whole river operates properly," said Mark Hermundstad of Williams Turner & Holmes P.C., who is retiring from the firm at the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Dec 13
|Colorado
|1
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Indian Propuganda on Youtube
|Oct '16
|Anonymous434
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC