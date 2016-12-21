All eyes on river use this year, says...

All eyes on river use this year, says retiring GJ water attorney

"Big river issues" are likely to dominate Colorado's water discussions in the coming years, said a Grand Junction water lawyer who is leaving his full-time practice. "We need to be paying attention to the whole river and making sure the whole river operates properly," said Mark Hermundstad of Williams Turner & Holmes P.C., who is retiring from the firm at the end of the year.

