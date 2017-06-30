This Couple Conquered a Mud Run With ...

This Couple Conquered a Mud Run With Their Guests on Their Wedding Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Runner's World

The Grand Island, Nebraska couple-along with 4 members of their wedding party plus 7 friends and family members-competed in the 5K The Hard Way race last Saturday immediately after their wedding ceremony and directly before the reception. "The idea came about because we wanted our two families to come together, and what better way to do that than with a mud run ?" explained Shane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cathy Beard murder? (May '09) May '17 razzie 57
Grand Island used to be a great town Mar '17 The Gerbil 1
Dennis and Shannon Foster Mar '17 Cassy is Crazy 2
Beastiality (Apr '10) Jan '17 Funmechanic420 36
Grand Island Music Thread (May '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 19
News Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09) Dec '16 Bam 9
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr g 1
See all Grand Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Island Forum Now

Grand Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Grand Island, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC