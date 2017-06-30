This Couple Conquered a Mud Run With Their Guests on Their Wedding Day
The Grand Island, Nebraska couple-along with 4 members of their wedding party plus 7 friends and family members-competed in the 5K The Hard Way race last Saturday immediately after their wedding ceremony and directly before the reception. "The idea came about because we wanted our two families to come together, and what better way to do that than with a mud run ?" explained Shane.
