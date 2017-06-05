Nebraska adjutant general visits Greenlief training site
Major General Daryl L. Bohac, senior leader of the Nebraska Army National Guard, dropped in on Greenlief Training Center as part of an engagement tour through central Nebraska that included stops in North Platte and Kearney Thursday and Grand Island and Hastings Friday.
