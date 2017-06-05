More public art will grace sites in Grand Island
A wave of new public art pieces for Grand Island, Neb., has begun with a statue of Albert Einstein at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. Grand Island businessman and developer Ray O'Connor, who donated the piece, has also donated similar statues of Mark Twain and St. Francis of Assisi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cathy Beard murder? (May '09)
|May '17
|razzie
|57
|Grand Island used to be a great town
|Mar '17
|The Gerbil
|1
|Dennis and Shannon Foster
|Mar '17
|Cassy is Crazy
|2
|Beastiality (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Funmechanic420
|36
|Grand Island Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Bam
|9
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr g
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC