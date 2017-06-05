More public art will grace sites in G...

More public art will grace sites in Grand Island

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A wave of new public art pieces for Grand Island, Neb., has begun with a statue of Albert Einstein at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. Grand Island businessman and developer Ray O'Connor, who donated the piece, has also donated similar statues of Mark Twain and St. Francis of Assisi.

