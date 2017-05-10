Lincoln woman enters plea in fatal cr...

Lincoln woman enters plea in fatal crash in Grand Island

Thirty-five-year-old Sheri Jindra pleaded no contest Wednesday in Hall County Court for the Dec. 11 crash that killed 41-year-old Melissa Brown. Grand Island police say Brown was driving an SUV east on Husker Highway when she was hit by Jindra's southbound minivan.

