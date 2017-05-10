Grand Island woman claims $1M Powerba...

Grand Island woman claims $1M Powerball prize

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Lottery officials say Melinda Rother bought a ticket that matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night - 11, 21, 31, 41 and 59 - but not the Powerball number of 21. No one won the jackpot, which is expected to reach $165 million for Wednesday's drawing.

Grand Island, NE

