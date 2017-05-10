Man gives back to non-profit that hel...

Man gives back to non-profit that helped save him

A man who was once homeless and in need of help found shelter at a non-profit in Grand Island, Nebraska. Robert Holbrook said the Salvation Army in Grand Island has been a blessing to him when he needed it the most and helped him learn a lot about himself.

