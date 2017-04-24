Homeless man's death investigated as ...

Homeless man's death investigated as homicide

Grand Island Police are investigating the death of a homeless man on April 14, 2017 as a homicide. Police say the unresponsive man was found near 504 W. Louise Street in Grand Island.

