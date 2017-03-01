SkillsUSA to open in Grand Island

More than 1,500 students from across the state will converge in Grand Island March 31 for the state championships in SkillsUSA. SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school and college students to prepare them for technical, skilled and service careers.

