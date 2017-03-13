Semi blown over near Sandy Creek

Semi blown over near Sandy Creek

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

A semitrailer truck driver escaped injury near here Monday afternoon when high winds blew his rig off the Nebraska Highway 14 overpass south of Sandy Creek School and laid it over on its side, the Clay County Sheriff's Office reported.

