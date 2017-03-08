NG&P to consider 2017-18 waterfowl se...

NG&P to consider 2017-18 waterfowl season at March meeting

1 hr ago Read more: Custer County Chief

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider proposed dates for the 2017-18 waterfowl seasons during a March 17 meeting in Grand Island. The meeting will take place at the Full Circle Venue and Conference Center at Boarders Inn and Suites, 3333 Ramada Road, and is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. During the meeting, the Commission will consider recommendations for waterfowl seasons including opening the early teal season on the Saturday after Labor Day - approximately one week later than in 2016 - as well as discontinuing the Public Nuisance and Health Hazard Order for crows in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Lincoln and Phelps counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Custer County Chief.

