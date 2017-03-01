Hornady Manufacturing to Exhibit at IWA Outdoor Classic Show

Hornady Manufacturing, a world leader in bullet, ammunition, and reloading tools, will be exhibiting at the IWA Outdoor Classic show in Nuremberg, Germany March 3 - 6. The Hornady booth will be located at Hall 7-104 and will showcase the latest in its innovative product lines that have earned the loyalty of serious shooting sports enthusiasts around the world. Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Company is a family owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

