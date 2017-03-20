Grand Island students to create butte...

Grand Island students to create butterfly habitat

Read more: Albany Times Union

Students from Grand Island Public Schools and area conservation group members are planning to create a four-acre monarch butterfly research habitat. Central Platte Natural Resources District official Marcia Lee tells The Grand Island Independent that more than 30 students will help with the initial planting of the habitat beginning Thursday.

