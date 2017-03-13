Automated : Angela Broers, Nicholas Lee
Broers-Lee Planning to exchange wedding vows May 6, 2017, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island are Angela Broers and Nicholas Lee, both of Lincoln. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Scott and Kathy Broers of Grand Island.
