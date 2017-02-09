Students chosen as Teachers of Promise

Two undergraduate students, Jacob Morrow, Grand Island, Neb., senior, and Will Pingsterhaus, Cimarron senior in Fort Hays State University's Department of Teacher Education, were named Teachers of Promise for the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network. HAYS- Two undergraduate students, Jacob Morrow, Grand Island, Neb., senior, and Will Pingsterhaus, Cimarron senior in Fort Hays State University's Department of Teacher Education, were named Teachers of Promise for the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network.

