School board OKs terms on $5M gift for stadium renovation
The Grand Island school board has approved terms for a proposed $5 million donation earmarked for renovation of the district's Memorial Stadium. The Grand Island Independent reports that the agreement with Lanny Martin and the Martin family was accepted by the board Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beastiality (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|Funmechanic420
|36
|Grand Island Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Bam
|9
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr g
|1
|Coke machine (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Hopie
|3
|Record-high number of illegal aliens have died ...
|Sep '16
|spytheweb
|5
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Grand Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC