Newn Poetic Memoir Wholesale Blood is...

Newn Poetic Memoir Wholesale Blood is Released

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

At just 21 years old, author Dan Rasmussen Jr. was drafted into the Korean War and shipped off to battle. During his time on the battle fields he witnessed horrific and tragic events of brutality that the South Korean villages he was there to protect had suffered from their enemies in the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dennis and Shannon Foster Sat Cassy 1
Beastiality (Apr '10) Jan 13 Funmechanic420 36
Grand Island Music Thread (May '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 19
News Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09) Dec '16 Bam 9
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr g 1
Coke machine (May '16) Oct '16 Hopie 3
News Record-high number of illegal aliens have died ... Sep '16 spytheweb 5
See all Grand Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Island Forum Now

Grand Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Island, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC