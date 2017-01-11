Veterans homes may move to new department
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday unveiled a legislative initiative to transfer administration of the state's veterans homes to the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, focusing more direct attention on those services while reducing state taxpayer costs.
