Stolen ATMs found in carbon monoxide-filled home, police say

Friday Jan 20

Police say officers found two stolen ATMs at a Grand Island home where nine people - including an officer and six firefighters - were exposed to carbon monoxide. Police say the two belonged to Five Points Bank and had been taken from break rooms at the local JBS Swift plant.

