One woman dead after a rollover crash...

One woman dead after a rollover crash near 14th and Waverly Rd

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: KLKN

On Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 1230 p.m., deputies responded along with Raymond Rescue and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a single vehicle rollover crash on Waverly Rd between N. 14th and N. 27th Streets. The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a westbound 2005 Pontiac G6 lost control and left the roadway entering the south ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beastiality (Apr '10) Jan 13 Funmechanic420 36
Grand Island Music Thread (May '12) Jan 2 Musikologist 19
News Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09) Dec '16 Bam 9
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr g 1
Coke machine (May '16) Oct '16 Hopie 3
News Record-high number of illegal aliens have died ... Sep '16 spytheweb 5
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game Sep '16 Keiragambler 4
See all Grand Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Island Forum Now

Grand Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Grand Island, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC