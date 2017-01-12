Grandma Max's to close Monday

Grandma Max's to close Monday

Read more: Hays Daily News

Grandma Max's Restaurant will close Jan. 16 after nearly 30 years of operation at a truck stop at North Ninth Street and Interstate Highway 70. Grandma Max's Restaurant will close Jan. 16 after nearly 30 years of operation at a truck stop at North Ninth Street and Interstate Highway 70. A public announcement was made in a press release Monday morning from Bosselman Food Services, based in Grand Island, Neb. The closure is part of Bosselman's "ongoing restaurant portfolio review and real estate rationalization efforts," according to the release.

Grand Island, NE

