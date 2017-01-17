County judge based in Grand Island set to retire
Nebraska court administrators say 9th Judicial District Judge Philip "Mac" Martin Jr. is retiring on Jan. 31 after 25 years on the bench, which serves Hall and Buffalo counties.
