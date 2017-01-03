Authorities identify Nebraska man killed in crash near Brookings
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Brookings earlier this week. Fifty-five-year-old Oscar Reyes of Grand Island, Nebraska was killed Monday when his 2006 Chevrolet Pickup crashed on I-29.
