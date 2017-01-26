Artist photographs objects to tell a story of oppression

Artist photographs historical objects including a slave bill of sale, shackles and a lock of Frederick Douglass' hair to tell a story of oppression faced by African-Americans The project focuses on the usual relics of black American life, including a drum, a class ring, a Bible and more It also focuses on items that illustrate the war America has carried out against black bodies: a slave bill of sale, a women's Ku Klux Klan hood and shackles A new photo project highlights the stories of African-American history, as well as the objects and individuals associated with them. Photographer Wendel White's project titled ' Manifest ' focuses on the usual relics of black American life, including a class ring, a spoon, a drum and more.

