Officials say Grand Island woman killed in Sunday crash
Police in Grand Island have identified a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in the southwest corner of the city. Police say Brown was driving a large SUV on Husker Highway when she was broadsided by another SUV traveling south on Engleman Road.
