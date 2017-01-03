Grand Island Police searching for suspicious man
Grand Island Police are asking for the publics assistance in locating an individual who is missing under suspicious circumstances. Fernando Ortiz-Carreras has been missing since Dec. 10th 2016 and reported to us on Dec. 16th, 2016.
