Authorities ID girls killed in Merric...

Authorities ID girls killed in Merrick County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Grand Island Senior High School communications coordinator Jack Sheard told The Grand island Independent that Cheyenna Urbauer, of Grand Island, and Shania Rivera, formerly of Grand Island, died in the accident Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09) Dec 16 Bam 9
Beastiality (Apr '10) Dec 8 Puppyluv83 35
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr g 1
Coke machine (May '16) Oct '16 Hopie 3
News Record-high number of illegal aliens have died ... Sep '16 spytheweb 5
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game Sep '16 Keiragambler 4
News Anti-Islam activists stage protest atop Berlin ... Aug '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Grand Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Island Forum Now

Grand Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
 

Grand Island, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC