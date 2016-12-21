Authorities ID girls killed in Merrick County crash
Grand Island Senior High School communications coordinator Jack Sheard told The Grand island Independent that Cheyenna Urbauer, of Grand Island, and Shania Rivera, formerly of Grand Island, died in the accident Saturday.
