Four Wildcats selected All-Big 12
Redshirt senior Katie Brand became just the third player in Kansas State volleyball history to be named First Team All-Big 12 three times as she headlined a group of four Wildcats who earned all-conference honors Monday. In addition to Brand, redshirt senior Katie Reininger and junior Bryna Vogel were selected to the second team while Elle Sandbothe was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
