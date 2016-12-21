Four Wildcats selected All-Big 12

Redshirt senior Katie Brand became just the third player in Kansas State volleyball history to be named First Team All-Big 12 three times as she headlined a group of four Wildcats who earned all-conference honors Monday. In addition to Brand, redshirt senior Katie Reininger and junior Bryna Vogel were selected to the second team while Elle Sandbothe was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

