Tweets spelled trouble for Grand Haven ahead of July 4th
Last year, hundreds of disorderly beach goers were caught on video brawling, hurling objects and using profanity on South Beach in South Haven. Now, almost a year to the day, Grand Haven State Park saw a similar scene unfold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
