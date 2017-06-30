Social Media Played Role In Grand Haven Beach Brawl Thursday, July 6

Authorities have found hints about the violence they missed and Grand Haven Public Safety Lieutenant Joe Boyle says they will start monitoring social media more closely due to tweets warning people to stay away from South Haven due to an increased police presence and instead go north. Boyle says social media "is very powerful," but they weren't aware of the activity until after the massive fight that resulted in the beach being closed Monday evening.

