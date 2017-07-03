Sen. Stabenow joins a All Hands On Decka in Grand Haven
Sen. Debbie Stabenow visited Grand Haven State Park Monday to join the "All Hands On Deck" push to protect the Great Lakes. Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan shakes hands during an "All Hands On Deck" event at Grand Haven State Park.
