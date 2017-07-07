Photos and video: July 7 storm damage across W. MI
A Grand Haven man was killed and thousands of homes and businesses lost power as severe storms swept through West Michigan early Friday morning. Grand Haven appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas, with damage focused around the state park.
