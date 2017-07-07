Man killed as tree crashes onto Grand Haven home
The Grand Haven man was killed when a large tree fell on his home in Highland Park's Poplar Ridge, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke. The strongest recorded wind from the storms was reported in Grand Haven, at 91 mph.
