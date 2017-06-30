Allendale, Godwin Heights, seeking operating cash on August ballot

Allendale and Godwin Heights school leaders are reminding voters to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to consider ballot requests to continue their much-needed operating millage. The proposals will allow the districts to continue to levy a statutory rate not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except primary residences and other property exempted by law, required to receive the state per pupil foundation allowance.

