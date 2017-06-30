1 dead after tree falls on home amid ...

1 dead after tree falls on home amid severe Michigan storms

12 hrs ago

A 72-year-old man has died after a tree fell on a home in western Michigan early Friday as severe thunderstorms moved across the state, authorities said. Trees and power lines were knocked down by the strong storms, which started Thursday night and continued Friday morning.

